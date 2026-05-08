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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/8/26: Hantavirus, Love Tap

Tony Katz: Hantavirus, Love Tap, sick Hamill, SPLC

Published on May 8, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

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Don’t worry, the hantavirus IS NOT Covid

Trump: It was a ‘Love Tap’

Another strike on Iran – https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15799875/Trump-unleashes-midnight-strikes-crucial-Iran-oil-port-officials-frantically-insist-ceasefire-holding.html

….Trump called it a “love tap.” – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-iran-project-freedom-hormuz-war-may-7

….the Gulf States are back on board – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-kuwait-lift-restrictions-on-u-s-military-access-to-bases-airspace-8504c830?mod=e2tw

Hamill deletes, but the truth was already told – https://legalinsurrection.com/2026/05/mark-hamill-deletes-bluesky-post-that-seemed-to-advocate-assassinating-trump/

A not guilty plea from the SPLC – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/southern-poverty-law-center-indictment/2026/05/07/id/1255567/

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