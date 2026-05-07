Trump’s Influence Dominates Indiana Primary, Jim Banks Says

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Indiana’s primary election results sent shockwaves across the state, and we’re still feeling the aftershocks. But what do these results really mean for the future of the Hoosier State? In this episode of our show, we’re joined by Indiana Senator Jim Banks to break down the implications of the election and what it means for Indiana’s politics.

Senator Banks shares his first impressions of the primary results, saying, “The voters across the state of Indiana spoke loud and clear, this is the Trump Party. You can’t ignore the Trump voters, the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.” He emphasizes that the Republican Party is stronger because of President Trump and those state senators who stood by him, particularly on issues like redistricting.

But what about the role of redistricting in the election? Guest host Corey Grass weighs in, “I think the State Senate is going to be a lot better, stronger, and more conservative than it’s been a long time, and that’s good for our state.” He notes that the challengers who won their seats focused on a range of issues, including the gas tax, property taxes, and unaffordability in Indiana.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As we discussed the election results, it became clear that the voters are sending a message to the State Senate: they want new leadership and a more conservative approach. Senator Banks believes that this means the new state senators will focus on issues like tougher crime laws, tougher immigration laws, and cutting taxes.

But what about the relationship between Senator Banks and President Trump? Corey Grass asks, “Does that change your relationship at all?” Senator Banks responds, “Not at all. We worked in lockstep with President Trump on these elections across the state. He trusted me and Team Banks to carry out the mission and the fundraising, the recruitment, the effort through our organization to go out and win these races.”

If you’re interested in understanding the implications of the Indiana primary election results and what they mean for the future of the Hoosier State, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Senator Jim Banks break down the results and what they mean for Indiana’s politics: