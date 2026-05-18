America at 250: Indiana’s Revolutionary Roots

The founders left their mark on a nation — and on a map.

You know the names. Washington. Jefferson. Franklin. Hamilton.

But look closer at Indiana’s map and you’ll find them again — in county lines drawn by settlers who wanted to remember.

More than a third of Indiana’s 92 counties bear the names of Revolutionary War figures. Men who fought, engineered, led, and sacrificed to build something that had never existed before.

America at 250: Indiana’s Revolutionary Roots tells their stories — one county at a time. Who they were. What they did. And how they ended up on the map of a state that wasn’t even a state when they made history.

In just one minute each weekday, the Revolution gets a little closer to home.