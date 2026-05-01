Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/1/26: Hammond Bears? Trump EU
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Bears present potential Hammond stadium to NFL stadium committee https://www.ibj.com/articles/bears-present-potential-hammond-stadium-to-nfl-stadium-committee
Hammond is seriously in the running to get the Bears
Trump considering pulling troops from Europe
Listener thinks Tony is an elitist for buying a whole cow
What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – Jurassic Park
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