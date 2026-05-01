Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/1/26: DHS, War Continues, Scotch
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
DHS Shutdown is over
It’s Gonna Be May!
As we said, the war in Iran will continue – https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/2026-04-30/live-updates-894660
This doesn’t speak well of Tucker Carlson
Tariff on Scotch ended
Maine Dem Senate Candidate has a Nazi Tattoo
Michigan Democrat admits to voting in California while
More from WIBC 93.1 FM