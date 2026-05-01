Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/1/26: DHS, War Continues, Scotch

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

DHS Shutdown is over

It’s Gonna Be May!

As we said, the war in Iran will continue – https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/2026-04-30/live-updates-894660

This doesn’t speak well of Tucker Carlson