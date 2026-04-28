Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/28/26: Jake Tapper, Delauro, Zeldin
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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It’s going to be May
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Jake Tapper blames Trump
Today on the Marketplace: Art is good. Blue Dog is good. Naked ladies are good.
Uninformed Congressional Dem triggered by Lee Zeldin
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