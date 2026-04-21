The American Dream: Is it Still Within Reach?

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In a recent poll, The New York Times and YouGov found that the American Dream is fading away. Sixty-one percent of people still believe in the idea, but thirty-eight percent think it applies to not everyone in the country. This got us thinking: what’s behind this shift in perception? Is the American Dream still within reach, or is it becoming a myth?

According to the data, most people think things are getting worse, not better. Fifty-nine percent say the American Dream is less achievable than when they grew up. Nearly half think kids today will be worse off than their parents. It’s not hard to see why: the average home price has skyrocketed from $11,000 to $437,000 since the 1960s.

“It’s priced a lot of people out of home ownership,” says our host. Money stress is the big driver, with seventy-three percent worrying about savings, sixty-one percent about paying bills, and fifty-nine percent about healthcare costs.

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But what’s the history behind the American Dream? It’s often associated with the 1950s and 1960s, but did you know it was actually coined by a historian named James Truslow Adams in 1931? His book, The Epic of America, was written during the Great Depression, and he saw the American Dream as an aspiration during a time of economic collapse.

So, what does this mean for us today? Is the American Dream still a viable goal, or is it a myth perpetuated by those who have already achieved it?

Interestingly, Canada, often seen as a model for socialized healthcare and affordable housing, is facing similar issues with its housing market.

As we explore the complexities of the American Dream, we’re left with more questions than answers. Is it still within reach, or is it a myth perpetuated by those who have already achieved it? Tune in to this episode to hear Casey Daniels and Ethan Hatcher’s thoughts on the American Dream, its history, and its relevance today.

Listen to the full episode and join the conversation about what it means to pursue the American Dream in the 21st century: