Listen Live
Close
Politics

The American Dream: Is it Still Within Reach?

The American Dream feels increasingly out of reach, forcing many to rethink what success really means today.

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

USA flags in a circle waving in the wind
Source: xphotoz / Getty

In a recent poll, The New York Times and YouGov found that the American Dream is fading away. Sixty-one percent of people still believe in the idea, but thirty-eight percent think it applies to not everyone in the country. This got us thinking: what’s behind this shift in perception? Is the American Dream still within reach, or is it becoming a myth?

According to the data, most people think things are getting worse, not better. Fifty-nine percent say the American Dream is less achievable than when they grew up. Nearly half think kids today will be worse off than their parents. It’s not hard to see why: the average home price has skyrocketed from $11,000 to $437,000 since the 1960s.

“It’s priced a lot of people out of home ownership,” says our host. Money stress is the big driver, with seventy-three percent worrying about savings, sixty-one percent about paying bills, and fifty-nine percent about healthcare costs.

But what’s the history behind the American Dream? It’s often associated with the 1950s and 1960s, but did you know it was actually coined by a historian named James Truslow Adams in 1931? His book, The Epic of America, was written during the Great Depression, and he saw the American Dream as an aspiration during a time of economic collapse.

So, what does this mean for us today? Is the American Dream still a viable goal, or is it a myth perpetuated by those who have already achieved it?

Interestingly, Canada, often seen as a model for socialized healthcare and affordable housing, is facing similar issues with its housing market.

As we explore the complexities of the American Dream, we’re left with more questions than answers. Is it still within reach, or is it a myth perpetuated by those who have already achieved it? Tune in to this episode to hear Casey Daniels and Ethan Hatcher’s thoughts on the American Dream, its history, and its relevance today.

Listen to the full episode and join the conversation about what it means to pursue the American Dream in the 21st century:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Ashley Kelly
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clinton County Fires Jail Matron, Adopts Strict Nepotism Policy

Hunley
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wilson: Hunley Entry Adds Pressure to Indy Mayor’s Race

Yellowwood State Forest: 122 Acres of Land
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Yellowwood State Forest in Brown County Adds 120+ Acres of Land

Carlene Smith
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Woman Charged with Performing Sex Acts with Minor

Alopecia problem. Woman taking her lost hair from brush on grey background, closeup
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Hair loss is a Potential Side Effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter speaks
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Carter Pushes Back After Governor Removes Sheriff from Training Board

Adam Krupp DCS Director
Local  |  John Herrick

Adam Krupp Replaced, New Leader Selected for Indiana Department of Child Services

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shelbyville Police Make Arrests in Fatal Shooting

Lajuan Lee
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Four Men Receive Sentences for 2024 Hancock County Home Invasion

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

13-Year-Old Killed, 10-Year-Old Injured in Madison County ATV Crash

Tom Kleinhelter
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle, Casey Smith

Gov. Braun Removes Dubois County Sheriff from Indiana Law Enforcement Board

Drugs seized in Putnam County
Local  |  John Herrick

ISP: Nearly 400 Pounds of Cocaine Seized in Putnam County Traffic Stop

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun Signs Bill to Protect Hoosier Highways from Illegal CDL Drivers

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Senator Andrea Hunley Announces Run for Indy Mayor

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close