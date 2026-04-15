‘Meaties’: The Viral Ground Beef Cereal No One Asked For
“Where’s the beef?!” In your cereal…
You’ve heard of Wheaties but try to hold them down as we talk about a new kind of cereal, Meaties.
Meaties, a new cereal brand is going viral for its main ingredient- dehydrated ground beef. The cereal is low on sugar and high on protein with a ‘grape-nuts crunch.’
The Meaties cereal is priced at $14 a box and come in two flavors, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Maple Cinnamon. Shockingly, they are currently sold-out but you can sign-up for the waitlist here.
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