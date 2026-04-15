Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

The Blockade Affect On Gulf Nations And Nations Worldwide

How The Blockade Is Affecting Nations On The Gulf And Worldwide

Published on April 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Saudi Arabia concerned about consequences, while UAE opposes Iran more explicitly.
  • China may help Iran resist US pressure, given its own interests in the region.
  • Europe's slow response and military decline raise concerns about its ability to address the changing landscape.
Strait Of Hormuz Blocked, Text, Sign, Sticker
Source: Rizwan Mehmood / Getty

The Blockade Affect On Gulf Nations And Nations Worldwide

The Middle East is a complex and volatile region, where the actions of one country can have far-reaching consequences for others. Tony Katz is joined by Steve Yates, a Senior Research Fellow for China and National Security Policy at the Heritage Foundation, to explore the intricacies of the current situation in Iran and the implications for the global community.

The conversation begins with a discussion about the recent blockade of Iranian ports, which has sparked a range of reactions from countries in the region. “This blockade is a blockade of ports, not a blockade of the Strait,” The blockade is aimed at disrupting Iran’s ability to control the flow of goods and revenue, which is crucial for the regime’s survival.

One of the key questions on everyone’s mind is why Saudi Arabia, a major player in the region, is opposing the blockade. “Saudi Arabia wants to go back to the golden path they’ve had for decades,” noting that they’re concerned about the potential consequences of the blockade, including increased tensions with Iran and the risk of retaliation. However, it is pointed out that the UAE, another key player in the region, is more explicit in its opposition to Iran’s actions and has been vocal about recognizing the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

The conversation also touches on the role of China in the region, particularly its relationship with Iran. While there’s no concrete evidence of China actively supporting Iran with military hardware, it’s possible that China may be providing Iran with “manpads” or shoulder-launched missiles. He also speculates that China may be willing to help Iran resist US pressure, given its own interests in the region.

The discussion also delves into the European response to the situation, with the UK and France planning a summit to discuss their potential actions. The European approach as “whistling past their own graveyard,” noting that they’ve been slow to respond to the changing landscape in the region and have allowed their military industrial base to atrophy.

Finally, the conversation turns to the impact of the UK’s relationship with the US, particularly in the wake of recent tensions. Steve notes that while there’s been some damage to the relationship, it’s not irreparable and that the UK can still work to rebuild its partnership with the US.

If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of the Middle East and the implications for global security, this episode is a must-listen. Steve Yates provides valuable insights into the current situation and offers a nuanced perspective on the key players involved. Tune in to hear more about the blockade, China’s role, and the European response, and discover how these developments are shaping the future of the region. Listen to the full segment to gain a deeper understanding of the issues at play.

Listen to the discussion in full here

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Fire Destroys Crawfordsville BBQ
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fire Destroys Barbecue in Crawfordsville

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana University Athletics Will Host Fan Event in Carmel Featuring Curt Cignetti and More

Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Politics  |  Staff

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lafayette Shooting Involved Dispute Over Young Child

IMPD Reckless Driving Crackdown
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

Trey Williams in court
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Teenager Gets Prison Time for Crash that Killed Hamilton Southeastern Graduate

James Raber
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Man Placed on Probation After Child Solicitation Conviction

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Faces Three Rounds of Storms Tuesday–Wednesday

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Announces $200 Million Investment to Expand Child Care

Indiana Fever Draft Picks
Local  |  WISH-TV

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Gas Prices Drop Despite Iran Tensions

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  John Herrick

Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close