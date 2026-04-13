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Rep. Swalwell and Rep. Gonzales Resigning from Congress

Published on April 13, 2026

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Jewish California Governor 2026 Candidate Forum
Source: Ronaldo Bolaños / Getty
Rep. Tony Gonzales
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

WASHINGTON — California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and Texas Republican Representative Tony Gonzales announced on Monday they’re resigning from Congress.

Swalwell said that he is sorry for “mistakes in judgment” that he made before and that he will fight the “false claims” made against him. On Sunday, Swalwell he announced he ended his campaign for California governor.

A former employee is accusing Swalwell of sexually assaulting her, claiming the incidents happened while she was unable to give consent. The claims stem from two separate encounters in 2019 and 2024.

Gonzales was accused of sending lewd text messages to at least two former employees. That included Regina Santos-Aviles, a regional director for Gonzalez who set herself on fire. Gonzales admitted to having an affair.

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