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Uncovering The Details Of The Pilot Rescue In Iran

So how exactly does the military work a mission like that to save the pilot shot down in Iran?

Published on April 7, 2026

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  • Warfare involves deception to mislead the enemy and achieve objectives.
  • Encrypted communication devices enabled tracking of the stranded pilot's location.
  • Drone protection and false narratives were used to distract and disorient the Iranians.
F-15E Fighter Of The US Air Force At Paris Air Show 2025
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Uncovering The Details Of The Pilot Rescue In Iran

Tony Katz is joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired US Army military analyst, to discuss the intricacies of the Iranian pilot rescue mission that made headlines worldwide. The operation was a masterclass in deception, showcasing the CIA’s ability to mislead the enemy and achieve a critical objective.

As Major Lyons explained, “Warfare is deception. It’s a fact. And that’s what happened here.” The mission involved a complex web of tactics, including the use of a drone to protect the rescue team and the creation of a false narrative to distract the Iranians. “We were trying to lull the enemy into a false sense of security,” Major Lyons said. “They were desperate to find that pilot, and we were happy to give them a false lead.”

The operation began with the downing of an F-15 aircraft by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. Both pilots ejected, but one was quickly recovered, while the other, the weapons officer, was left behind. Major Lyons revealed that the officer’s encrypted communication devices made it possible for the rescue team to track his location. “He had on his person encrypted ways to communicate, which is why he had to get away from that as best as he could,” he explained.

The rescue team, comprising Delta Special Forces and Navy SEALs, used a drone to scout out the area and protect the team from potential threats. “Anybody that got within three kilometers of them was subsequently taken out by the drone,” Major Lyons said. The operation was a testament to the CIA’s expertise in deception and misdirection, as they created a false narrative to distract the Iranians and lead them away from the rescue team.

The episode also touched on the topic of the Iranian regime’s desperation to capture the pilot and the propaganda value it would have held. “They were desperate to have this trophy, and the abuse would have just been horrifying,” Major Lyons said. The rescue mission was a significant blow to the Iranian regime, and the loss of their intelligence chief, IRGC Khademi, further weakened their position.

As we discussed the operation, Major Lyons emphasized the importance of understanding the complexities of warfare and the role of deception in achieving military objectives. “Warfare is deception,” he repeated. “It’s a fact.” The discussion offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of military operations and the strategies employed by the CIA and other agencies.

If you’re interested in learning more about the intricacies of the Iranian pilot rescue mission and the art of deception in warfare, tune in to this segment. Major Lyons’ insights offer a unique perspective on the operation and the world of military strategy.

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