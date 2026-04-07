Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/7/26: Kharg Isl, Trump Truth
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Attack on Kharg Island has begun
Trump Truth on Iran tonight
Rubio revokes green card of Solemani nieces – https://abc7.com/post/us-agents-detain-nieces-irans-former-major-general-los-angeles-marco-rubio-revokes-green-cards-state-department-says/18842556/
….more – https://nypost.com/2026/04/04/us-news/ice-arrests-niece-grandniece-of-slain-notorious-iranian-gen-soleimani-in-los-angeles/
….and another Iranian regime relative is nabbed – https://nypost.com/2026/04/04/us-news/daughter-of-top-iranian-official-ousted-from-emory-university-after-outcry-has-visa-canceled/
….how did they get the Visas to begin with?