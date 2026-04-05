Listen Live
Close
Sports

Michigan Overpowers Arizona to Set Up Title Showdown with UC...

Michigan Overpowers Arizona to Set Up Title Showdown with UConn in Indianapolis

Aday Mara led Michigan with a stellar performance, scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Published on April 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Final Four – Indianapolis
Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

Michigan Overpowers Arizona to Set Up Title Showdown with UConn in Indianapolis

Michigan dominated Arizona in a decisive 91-73 victory during the Final Four, securing their place in the NCAA Tournament title game against UConn on Monday.

RELATED | UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

The Wolverines showcased their offensive prowess and defensive discipline, leaving no doubt about their championship aspirations.

Aday Mara led Michigan with a stellar performance, scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Wolverines capitalized on Arizona’s mistakes, scoring 26 points off turnovers compared to Arizona’s 12.

Michigan’s ball movement was also a key factor, as they recorded 22 assists to Arizona’s five.

Arizona, making its first Final Four appearance since 2001, struggled to keep pace despite a strong effort from Koa Peat, who tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley added 13 points each, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Michigan’s relentless attack.

The Wolverines’ victory marks their eighth appearance in the NCAA championship game, with their sole title win dating back to 1989.

They now face a formidable UConn team, which advanced earlier in the day with a 71-62 win over Illinois.

Michigan’s dominance throughout the tournament, including this commanding win over Arizona, sets the stage for an epic showdown against UConn.

The title game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to an unforgettable March Madness.

Michigan Overpowers Arizona to Set Up Title Showdown with UConn in Indianapolis was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Illinois v UConn
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Statement Wins Send Michigan and UConn to Championship

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

Indiana State v Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Anonymous Donor Gives $10,000 to IU Law School Graduates

LAX ride share and transportation fee increase
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hoosier Drivers Face Rising Auto Interest Rates in 2026

Upset Indianapolis family
Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hammond Man Sentenced to Prison for Gun Offenses

United Church Homes
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$6M Renovation Secures Affordable Housing for Indy Seniors

Terrell Williamson
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Man’s 2-Day Crime Spree Returns 98-Year Sentence

Curt Cignetti Presser 10-6-25
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Cignetti Talks New IU Quarterback, Spring Practices

Community Easter Event
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Local Gives Back: Free Community Dinner & Egg Hunt Monday

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: 1 Killed in West Side Shooting

White River search
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Columbus Girl Found in White River

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Man Coerced Girl to Engage in Self-Harm and Send Him CSAM

Man worried after hitting another car in traffic.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Howard County Deputies Combat Speeding and Distracted Driving

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close