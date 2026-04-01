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Hoosiers Are Dreaming Big: These Are the Most Googled Vacation Destinations in Indiana

If your group chat has been buzzing with travel ideas lately, you’re not alone. A new study reveals that residents across Indiana are already mapping out their next getaways and their search histories paint a vivid picture of where they’d rather be.

According to research from Rustic Pathways, which analyzed Google search data for more than 200 destinations, one country stands far above the rest for Hoosiers: Mexico.

Sun, Culture, and Convenience: Why Mexico Leads

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With an average of 3,844 monthly searches in Indiana alone, Mexico claims the top spot. Its appeal is hardly surprising—shorter flights, relatively affordable costs, and postcard-worthy destinations like Cancún make it an easy favorite. Nationally, Mexico also ranks as the most searched vacation destination, showing its broad appeal across the U.S.

Bucket-List Travel Is Alive and Well

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In second place is Japan (3,281 searches), proving that long-haul travel is very much on Hoosiers’ minds. From the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to its rich cultural traditions, Japan stands out as the most sought-after far-flung destination.

Close behind is Italy (2,895 searches), a perennial favorite that also ranks in the top three nationwide. Iconic cities like Rome continue to fuel wanderlust with their mix of history, cuisine, and romance.

Europe Dominates the Dream List

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A clear trend emerges further down the list: Indiana residents are especially drawn to Europe. Countries like Greece, Ireland, and the United Kingdom all rank in the top ten.

Their capital cities Athens, Dublin, and London are among the most searched, suggesting that travelers are drawn to destinations packed with landmarks, culture, and easy-to-navigate infrastructure.

Near vs. Far: A Balanced Travel Wishlist

Interestingly, the list balances aspirational, long-haul trips with closer, more accessible options. Neighboring Canada ranks seventh, likely thanks to its proximity and ease of travel, while tropical escapes like Thailand and Costa Rica also make strong showings.

Rounding out the top ten is France, where the enduring allure of Paris continues to captivate American travelers.

What This Says About Travel Trends

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Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways, notes that while proximity and affordability matter, there’s a clear appetite for cultural exploration especially in Europe. At the same time, major cities tend to dominate search interest, likely because they offer a convenient starting point packed with attractions and accommodations.

The Takeaway

From beachside relaxation in Mexico to once-in-a-lifetime journeys across Japan and Europe, Indiana residents are casting a wide net when it comes to travel inspiration. Whether it’s a quick escape or a bucket-list adventure, one thing is clear: Hoosiers are ready to explore the world.