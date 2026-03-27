Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/27/26: Boiler Up, Fetterman, Rubio
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Hateful Tara Hastings
Boiler up, now let’s get to the Final Four
How is it that Indianapolis can prepare for these big national events, yet not when the events go away?
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Fetterman the “normal” Democrat
Today on the Marketplace: RARE Scotty Cameron Headcover
Trump disappointed with NATO
Marco Rubio: Ukraine is not America’s war
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