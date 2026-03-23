Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/23/26: LaGuardia, Blumenthal, Iran

Crash at LaGuardia

ICE to assist TSA at airports – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-threatens-ice-agents-airports-dhs-funding/ Stolen valor Blumenthal says ICE agents are going to be shooting and killing families when they’re deployed at airports

Democrats are ok with showing ID….to recycle cans – https://nypost.com/2026/03/21/us-news/connecticut-dems-demand-ids-to-recycle-cans-but-reject-gop-efforts-to-verify-citizenship-at-polls/