California Man Arrested After Half-Million Dollar Meth Bust

Source: WISH-TV

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A man from San Bernardino, California, was arrested on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer on I-70 at the 41 mile-marker eastbound for a routine DOT compliance inspection.

When the trooper talked to 33-year-old Kemar Brown, criminal indicators were observed. The trooper conducted a search and found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the trailer and a handgun in the cab of the truck. State Police say the estimated street value of the meth is half a million dollars.

Brown was taken to the Putnam County Jail, and he faces the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)