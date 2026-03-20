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NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Sunday Night

Published on March 20, 2026

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Severe Weather on Sunday
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Severe weather is possible across Indiana Sunday night, especially between 5 pm and midnight. 

“The most affected area looks to be along and south of I-70, although Muncie would be included in this as well. Places in the path of it also include Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Vincennes” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He says there is less of a chance the further north you go in Indiana. 

Puma says they should be able to lock down more specific timing by Saturday. Temperatures will get close to 80 degrees by Sunday. 

“Warm air in place is one of the ingredients needed to create severe weather. So, when we have temperatures in the 70s and we have an active jet stream, those are active ingredients to generate thunderstorms,” said Puma.  

He believes dry weather will stick around for most of the day on Sunday before it moves in around 5 pm. Puma says the biggest threats to watch out for are damaging winds, rain, and hail, but they can’t rule out an isolated threat for a tornado. 

After the threat on Sunday, Puma says cooler temperatures move back in for Monday. 

“On Monday, we’re looking for highs around 52 with only a slight chance of rain in the morning. Then we will have dry weather after that through Wednesday night followed by a small chance for rain on Thursday,” said Puma. 

Puma says this is also an ideal time to go over your severe weather preparedness plan or put one in place if you haven’t already. 

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