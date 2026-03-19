MCL Restaurant & Bakery to Close on Indy’s East Side After 70 Years

INDIANAPOLIS — A longstanding restaurant on the east side of Indianapolis is closing later this month.

A note on the door into MCL Restaurant & Bakery in Indy’s Irvington neighborhood says after 70 years, the business will close on March 29.

The company has multiple locations throughout Indiana, including on Indy’s south side and in Castleton. At the moment, those spots appear to be staying open.

MCL’s Muncie location inside the Muncie Mall is also set to close at the end of the month due to the demolition of the mall. They had been operating there for 50 years.

The MCL restaurant in Terre Haute closed earlier this week, along with other locations throughout the Midwest.

An exact reason for the closures has not been given.

The MCL Restaurant & Bakery on the east side of Indianapolis is located at 10th Street and Arlington Ave.