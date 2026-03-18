US & allies effectively destroying Iranian mobile missile launchers, drone facilities, and manufacturing centers.

Interceptors knocking down 95-98% of Iranian drones and missiles, partly due to decreased Iranian fire.

Regime change in Iran is progressing, with the current leader different from 21 days ago and IRGC no longer in full control.

Source: Ristiyani Nur Azizah / Getty

We Can Win This Despite What The Left And Woke Right Say

The US-Iran conflict has been making headlines for weeks, with the US and its allies launching a series of military strikes against Iranian targets. But what’s really going on behind the scenes? Tony Katz was joined by Chuck DeVore, a seasoned military expert and Chief National Initiatives Officer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Chuck brings a wealth of experience to the conversation, having served in the US military and worked in the Pentagon during the Reagan era. He’s also a vocal critic of the US’s approach to the conflict, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. “I’d have to say it’s just been superb,” he says of the US military’s performance. “I mean, it’s unbelievable how well the US military, with their Israeli allies, have functioned, keeping mistakes to a minimum, being ahead of the time schedule, and really achieving some significant strategic effects.”

One of the key areas of focus has been the Iranian military’s ballistic missile capability and drone capacity. Chuck explains that the US and its allies have been working to destroy the mobile missile launchers, drone launching facilities, and manufacturing centers, which has led to a significant decrease in drone and missile fire. “What’s happening is that the US, mostly the US and with some help from our Israeli allies, have been destroying the mobile missile launchers as well as the drone launching facilities or vehicles, storage sites, manufacturing centers, and so what you’ve seen is the drone and missile fire both have significantly decreased from just a little over two weeks ago, over ninety percent.”

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But the conversation doesn’t stop there. Chuck also discusses the effectiveness of the interceptors, which have been knocking down drones and missiles at a rate of 95-98%. He notes that some of this is due to a slackening of fire from Iran, but also credits the US and its allies for getting better at this. “The success that we’re having, you know, we’ve taken out the Soleimani-class destroyers I believe it is from the Iranians. There was the sinking of another ship from a US sub which may have been one of the Soleimani-class.”

As we delve deeper into the conversation, Chuck shares some fascinating insights into the US’s military strategy. He notes that the US has been using a “low-cost solution” to shoot down drones, which involves using Apache helicopters to fire chain guns at the drones. He also talks about the importance of disrupting the oil flows and putting an end to hard currency, which he believes is crucial in taking away the funding that gives the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) its power.

The conversation also touches on the topic of regime change, with Chuck arguing that there has been a “functional regime change” in Iran. He notes that the leader of Iran today is different from the leader 21 days ago, and that the IRGC is no longer in control. “Are the people of Iran in charge of their own destiny yet? No, not yet? Are they closer to that day? I believe they are.”

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