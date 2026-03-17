Firefighter Hurt, Dog Killed in Franklin House Fire

(Source: City of Franklin Fire Department)

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A firefighter was injured and a dog was killed in a house fire in Franklin on Monday.

Crews from multiple departments responded to a large fire at a home in the 500 block of Mallory Parkway.

The City of Franklin Fire Department said due to Monday night’s winds, the blaze was marked as defensive after the interior ceiling collapsed.

Firefighters said the homeowners got out unharmed, but one firefighter sustained a minor injury and a dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Amity, Bargersville, Whiteland, and White River Fire Departments all assisted Franklin fire crews in battling the blaze.