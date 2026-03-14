Sheriff: Couple Dead from Apparent Murder-Suicide in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Monrovia.

A news release sent out by Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers stated that a man called 911 on Friday to report that he had shot his wife.

At around 2:30 p.m., deputies went to the 11000 block of North Sashing Way in Monrovia. Once there, they found a 4-year-old girl inside the home in the kitchen and then heard a gunshot go off while they were moving her to a safer spot.

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Then, deputies discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a devastating and unnecessary situation that has left a family ripped apart,” said Sheriff Richard Myers. “However, I want to commend the quick and decisive actions by the first responding officers that successfully removed the four-year-old child from an extremely dangerous and possible deadly situation.”

The 4-year-old was unharmed and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Mooresville for observation. Her 9-year-old sister was at school at the time of the incident and was picked up by deputies.

The children are now with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Thompson at (765) 349-5073 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.