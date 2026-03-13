Man Convicted for Murder, Attempted Murder in Indianapolis Shooting from April 2024

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–A jury has convicted Gerald Hatcher Jr. for a shooting that injured two men and killed another man in April 2024 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Friday that Hatcher was convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On April 25, 2024, IMPD officers say they were called to an apartment in the 4300 block of Timbersedge Drive, which is near the intersection of 38th street and W. Kessler Blvd N Dr. They found one victim lying in the doorway with multiple gunsot wounds. Inside the apartment, they found a man named Ivionte Campbell dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds. A third victim was inside the apartment who had been shot in the leg.

Campbell was 19 years old when he died.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“While today’s verdict provides a measure of justice for these families, our pursuit of full accountability is far from over. This conviction is a vital step, and we are prepared to move forward with the additional murder charge to ensure that every life affected by his actions is accounted for,” said Mears.

Mears says Hatcher is also accused of killing a man named Yasar Jamal Oliver Burnett Jr. in May 2024. He is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in that case.

In June 2024, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Service arrested Hatcher, who was 26 years old at the time of his arrest.