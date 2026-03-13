Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Convicted for Murder in Indianapolis Shooting from April 2024

Man Convicted for Murder, Attempted Murder in Indianapolis Shooting from April 2024

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–A jury has convicted Gerald Hatcher Jr. for a shooting that injured two men and killed another man in April 2024 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Friday that Hatcher was convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On April 25, 2024, IMPD officers say they were called to an apartment in the 4300 block of Timbersedge Drive, which is near the intersection of 38th street and W. Kessler Blvd N Dr. They found one victim lying in the doorway with multiple gunsot wounds. Inside the apartment, they found a man named Ivionte Campbell dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds. A third victim was inside the apartment who had been shot in the leg.

Campbell was 19 years old when he died.

“While today’s verdict provides a measure of justice for these families, our pursuit of full accountability is far from over. This conviction is a vital step, and we are prepared to move forward with the additional murder charge to ensure that every life affected by his actions is accounted for,” said Mears.

Mears says Hatcher is also accused of killing a man named Yasar Jamal Oliver Burnett Jr. in May 2024. He is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in that case.

In June 2024, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Service arrested Hatcher, who was 26 years old at the time of his arrest.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Convicted for Murder, Attempted Murder in Indianapolis Shooting from April 2024

Travis Wolfe
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Victim’s Friend Helps Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Hancock Health Infusion Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Opens New Dedicated Infusion Center

Police Lights Outside
Local  |  Staff

Man Dies in Greensburg Crash with Semi

Severe weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Nighttime Severe Weather Threat Across Indiana Sunday

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IPS Plans for $7 Million Budget Reduction Next School Year

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Staff

Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Westfield

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

9 Inmates Charged in Connection to Death at Miami Correctional Facility

Man Found Dead in Jeep
Local  |  Staff

Man Found Dead Inside Jeep

A person holds a glowing green house icon with a percentage symbol above a laptop, symbolizing online mortgage or real estate financing.
Local  |  John Herrick

The State of the Indiana Housing Market

General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Local  |  Staff

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close