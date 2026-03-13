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Victim’s Friend Helps Police Arrest Murder Suspect

IMPD arrested 45-year-old Travis Wolfe for the murder of Kimberly Stewart on Tuesday, March 10, on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Published on March 13, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man connected to a woman’s murder from earlier this week.

IMPD detectives arrested Travis Wolfe, 45, for killing Kimberly Stewart. She was found lying in the backyard of a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis late Tuesday.

Travis Wolfe
Travis Wolfe (Source: IMPD)

Officers went to Stewart’s home on Lynhurst Drive and found the 51-year-old unresponsive behind the house with head trauma. She was later pronounced dead at the home by Wayne Township medics.

An autopsy revealed that Stewart died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. According to a forensic pathologist, the injuries were consistent with a dull ax or the blunt side of an ax.

The probable cause affidavit states that a friend of Stewart’s notified IMPD about her death. She told police that Wolfe used methamphetamine, often carried around an ax and would threaten people nearby. The friend also described him as a “psychopathic maniac.”

Wolfe denied hitting Stewart with the ax, but traces of blood were seen in the passenger seat and backseat of the car he was driving, which belonged to Stewart. Officers also said they noticed blood on a concrete step and a pair of bib overalls.

Stewart’s friend mentioned to investigators that the couple argued often.

Wolfe faces a preliminary murder charge. He also had an active warrant related to a case of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision against Wolfe.

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