Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/13/26: Hegseth, NYC Min Wage
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Operation Epic Fury update from Pete Hegseth
NYC wants a $30 minimum wage
US Economy growing at an anemic rate
Film Friday – The Pink Panther
The left all of a sudden cares about money being spent by the government
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