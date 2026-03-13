IRGC making threats to appear strong as Iranian people grow increasingly dissatisfied with their government

Ayatollah Khamenei's absence suggests he may not be in full control of the IRGC

Seizing Carg Island could cut off IRGC's revenue stream and weaken the organization

Iran Is Weakened But Not Dead

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony is joined by Ed Morrissey, a prominent conservative voice, to discuss the ongoing situation in Iran. The conversation delves into the complexities of the conflict, the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the potential paths forward for the United States.

The discussion begins with a stark assessment of Iran’s current state: despite being “ninety-two percent down in missile strikes” and having “sixty percent degraded” missile launchers, the IRGC continues to make threats. Tony and Ed explore the motivations behind these threats, suggesting that the IRGC is trying to project strength to the Iranian people, who are increasingly dissatisfied with their government. “They’re pretending for the Iranian people, who are about ready to rise up and start stringing him up from the nearest cranes,” Ed explains.

The conversation then turns to the topic of the IRGC’s leadership, with Tony and Ed discussing the mysterious figure of Ayatollah Khamenei, also referred to as “Nepo Babytollah.” Ed notes that the IRGC is using Khamenei’s name to project authority, but the fact that he hasn’t been seen or heard from in a while suggests that he may not be in control. “If this guy’s alive, they would be putting him out there,” Ed says.

The discussion also touches on the idea of breaking the IRGC, which Ed argues is essential to resolving the conflict. He suggests that seizing Kharg Island, a strategic location off the coast of Iran, could be a key step in cutting off the IRGC’s revenue stream and ultimately weakening the organization. “It would take some boots on the ground, but it wouldn’t take a lot of boots on the ground to seize Carg Island and then to keep Iran from being able to ship its oil,” Ed explains.

Throughout the conversation, Tony and Ed discuss the challenges of communicating the importance of this issue to the American people. Ed notes that the administration needs to do a better job of explaining the situation and the potential benefits of taking action. “You have to explain this to America,” Ed says. “You have to say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be super easy,’ or you sit in the Oval Office, you pull out the map, you’ve got a couple of the generals, and you say, ‘Okay, here’s what we’re doing right now, and here’s how it’s working, here’s how we’re going to proceed, and here’s why we’re doing it.'”

If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of the Iran situation and the potential paths forward, this episode of Tony Katz Today is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony and Ed’s conversation and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at play.

