Listen Live
Close
Local

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis

Drivers should prepare for ramp closures on I-65 in Indianapolis starting next week as part of the I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project.

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project
I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project (Source: INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ramp closures are expected starting next week as part of the I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project in Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp from Washington Street to southbound I-65 and the ramp from Calvary Street to northbound I-65 will be closed from March 18 through the fall for reconstruction and lane expansion.

Weekend closures will also be implemented for bridge and pavement replacement work, with northbound I-65 closing between the I-65/I-70 interchange and Washington Street from March 27-30.

Southbound I-65 will have closures in the same area in April, affecting ramps along the corridor.

INDOT crews also plan to remove an abandoned railroad bridge near Fletcher Avenue and replace pavement on the north end of the corridor this spring.

A construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will be in effect.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Toll Road
Local  |  Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s Application Details Need, Plan for I-70 Tolls

Young woman having therapy session with psychology professional
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Faces Mental Health Care Provider Shortage

Eco green earth environment concept. Hand with growing tree on earth day with sunlight bokeh in morning. Save world energy protect by plant tree in soil and watering.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Lawrence Selected for State Climate Fellowship Program to Support Urban Forestry Efforts

D'Angelo Smith
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion County Inmate Convicted of Strangling Cellmate to Death

I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project
Local  |  Staff

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett and Community Partners Discuss Youth Safety Plans

Aerial view of solar panels in a green field on a sunny day in Goshen, Indiana
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Can Solar Help Keep Indiana’s Electric Bills Down?

AT&T
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Mr. Watson, Come Here”: AT&T Marks 150 Years of the Telephone

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Heavy Rain, Hail, and Tornado Risk for Indiana Tonight

Town of Speedway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Speedway Town Council Approves Wastewater Rate Increase

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

16-Year-Old Critically Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable

Man's Body Found in Floodwaters
Local  |  John Herrick

Body of Man Who Went Missing in Jackson County Floodwaters Has Been Found

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close