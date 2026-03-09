Listen Live
Close
Local

Wallethub: Indiana is 8th Most Federally Dependent State

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Federally dependent states
Source: Wallethub / Wallethub

STATEWIDE–Indiana is considered the 8th most federally dependent state, according to a study from Wallethub.

To assess how federal dependence varies across the country, WalletHub compared all 50 states using three key metrics: the return on federal taxes paid, the share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a percentage of state revenue.

Indiana was ranked 7th in return on taxes paid to the federal government and 15th in federal funding as a share of state revenue.

“Regardless of whether the distribution of federal funds is fair or not, living in one of the most federally dependent states can be beneficial for residents. For every dollar residents of the top states pay in taxes, they get several dollars back in federal funding, which often leads to higher-quality infrastructure, education, public health and more,” said Wallethub Analyst Chip Lupo.

The state considered the most dependent on the federal government is Alaska while the one considered the least federally dependent is New Jersey.

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Staff

Colts Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Traded to Steelers

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Staff

Alec Pierce Agrees to 4-Year Deal with Indianapolis Colts

Federally dependent states
Local  |  John Herrick

Wallethub: Indiana is 8th Most Federally Dependent State

Blood Donation Bandage on Donor Arm After Voluntary Blood Transfusion Procedure
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Red Cross Battles Spring Shortage

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) questions Chris Magnus as he appears before a United States Senate Committee on Finance hearing to consider his nomination to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on October 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing for Magnus’s confirmation comes after it was delayed for several months by Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), who called on the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to the involvement of DHS in the street protests in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images)
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sen. Young: Hoosiers Eye Drone, Tech Opportunities

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Activist Starts Petition for Inhumane Conditions at Westville

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Severe Storms Expected in Indiana Tuesday Night

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot in Downtown Indy, Another Person Held for Questioning

Derrick Bryant
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested After Driving Into Indy Police Officer and Guard

NWS: Storm Planning Timeline
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warm-Up, Storms, and Cooler Temps

Woman holding phone near wall during casual outing
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hendricks County Woman Scammed out of $16K in Phone Fraud

Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis

Indiana falls to Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78

Diego Morales
Local  |  WISH-TV

Sec. of State Morales Barred from Marion County Election Services Center

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close