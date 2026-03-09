Listen Live
Close
Local

Sen. Young: Hoosiers Eye Drone, Tech Opportunities

The testing area is expected to intersect with Camp Atterbury, a military training installation in south-central Indiana.

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Senator Todd Young
Source: PHOTO: Screencap of video from Sen. Todd Young’s office

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana is positioning itself as a growing center for advanced technology and national security work after being named one of nine U.S. drone‑testing sites.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young said the designation is already drawing interest from drone manufacturers looking to test new designs and develop next-generation systems in the state.

Speaking with Inside Indiana Business, Young said companies are contacting Indiana because the testing environment allows developers to repeatedly test and refine drone technologies.

“They’re saying, ‘Hey, we’re very interested in Indiana now,’ because they can iteratively test different designs at this drone test bed,” Young said.

The testing area is expected to intersect with Camp Atterbury, a military training installation in south-central Indiana that officials say offers unique airspace and operational capabilities for testing unmanned aircraft systems.

Young said the effort could lead to new manufacturing and technology jobs across the state.

“We think a lot of Hoosiers will be gainfully employed in coming years building the latest, greatest drones,” he said.

The senator also pointed to Indiana’s broader strengths in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing as key advantages for national security and economic development.

Young said the state is “best in class” when it comes to biopharmaceutical production and biosciences, but added that another critical area for the country is bioindustrial expertise and biomanufacturing.

He said Indiana is well positioned to help lead in that sector, given its existing research institutions, manufacturing base and workforce.

“Bioindustrial expertise and biomanufacturing are areas our country really needs for national security purposes,” Young said. “Indiana is exquisitely poised to offer that.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Staff

Colts Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Traded to Steelers

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Staff

Alec Pierce Agrees to 4-Year Deal with Indianapolis Colts

Federally dependent states
Local  |  John Herrick

Wallethub: Indiana is 8th Most Federally Dependent State

Blood Donation Bandage on Donor Arm After Voluntary Blood Transfusion Procedure
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Red Cross Battles Spring Shortage

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) questions Chris Magnus as he appears before a United States Senate Committee on Finance hearing to consider his nomination to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on October 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing for Magnus’s confirmation comes after it was delayed for several months by Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), who called on the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to the involvement of DHS in the street protests in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images)
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sen. Young: Hoosiers Eye Drone, Tech Opportunities

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Activist Starts Petition for Inhumane Conditions at Westville

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Severe Storms Expected in Indiana Tuesday Night

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot in Downtown Indy, Another Person Held for Questioning

Derrick Bryant
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested After Driving Into Indy Police Officer and Guard

NWS: Storm Planning Timeline
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warm-Up, Storms, and Cooler Temps

Woman holding phone near wall during casual outing
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hendricks County Woman Scammed out of $16K in Phone Fraud

Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis

Indiana falls to Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78

Diego Morales
Local  |  WISH-TV

Sec. of State Morales Barred from Marion County Election Services Center

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close