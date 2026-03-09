Listen Live
NWS: Severe Storms Expected in Indiana Tuesday Night

Central Indiana is currently in a Level 2 risk for severe weather.

Published on March 9, 2026

STATEWIDE — Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to move into Indiana late Tuesday as a weather system dropping south from the Great Lakes pushes a cold front across the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Mike Ryan with the National Weather Service said the front will slide into northern Indiana Tuesday evening, with thunderstorms developing along the boundary from northern Missouri through northern Illinois before moving southeast overnight.

Central Indiana likely will not see storms until mid to late Tuesday evening, with thunderstorms continuing overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say the storms could bring several severe weather hazards, including damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. In addition, rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Ryan said the added rainfall could worsen flooding that is still ongoing in parts of southern Indiana, particularly south of Interstate 70, following heavy rain last week.

“Some of the flooding that’s still ongoing could be exacerbated by this next round of rainfall,” Ryan said.

The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday night, with precipitation tapering off by late Wednesday as the system moves east.

Central Indiana is currently in a Level 2 risk for severe weather, though Ryan noted the threat could be somewhat reduced because the storms are expected to arrive overnight.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t see severe weather,” he said, “but the risk is a little lower than areas to the northwest.”

The approaching system also comes during Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, when officials encourage people to review safety plans and be ready to respond to warnings.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn cooler Thursday, with highs likely staying in the 40s. Temperatures are expected to warm slightly again Friday and into the weekend.

