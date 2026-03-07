Listen Live
Former Colts Center Ryan Kelly Announces Retirement

Ryan Kelly was drafted by the Colts in 2016 and played nine seasons in Indianapolis.

Published on March 7, 2026

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly announced his retirement from the NFL.

The Colts selected Kelly with the 18th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons in Indianapolis, where he started 121 games and made four Pro Bowls.

The final season of Kelly’s NFL career was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

“10 seasons. What an incredible ride it was,’’ Kelly said in a social media post on Friday. “I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer. I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that, I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers! Cheers.”

Kelly, 32, is a native of West Chester, Ohio. He played his college ball at the University of Alabama, where he was part of three national championship teams (2011, 2012, 2015).

