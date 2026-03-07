Listen Live
Close
Local

2 Critical from Separate Saturday Shootings in Indianapolis

One person was shot in downtown Indy, while another was hit on the city's northeast side just before 2 a.m.

Published on March 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating separate shootings in the city that left two people in critical condition early Saturday morning.

A man was shot in downtown Indianapolis. Just before 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 40 block of East Washington Street.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and that a person of interest was detained at the scene.

On the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said another person was critically injured after being shot sometime before 2 a.m.

Officers went to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court. Once there, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to IMPD, at least four people were detained at the scene of that shooting.

Both shooting incidents are under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Johnson County Coroner
Local  |  Staff

Body Found in Drainage Ditch Near Greenwood

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  WISH-TV

Search Underway for Man Lost in Southern Indiana Floodwaters

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Colts Center Ryan Kelly Announces Retirement

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

2 Critical from Separate Saturday Shootings in Indianapolis

Businessman feeling emotional exhaustion leans head against wall
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

February Jobs Report: U.S. Sheds 92K Positions; Unemployment Hits 4.4%

Butler Bullfrog
Local  |  John Herrick

PETA Requests that Butler University Become the Bullfrogs Instead of the Bulldogs

AES indiana
Local News  |  John Herrick

AES Indiana Postpones More Community Open Houses Over Social Media Threats

The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy FOP Recognizes State Senator Carrasco for Legislative Leadership

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

Two People Shot at Apartments on Indy’s West Side

Rodney Sanford
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Intoxicated Driver Hauling Strawberries in Bartholomew County Arrested

Dr. Matt Kegley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Announce Plans to Appoint Interim Superintendent

doctor wearing protective gear while taking measurements at a hospital
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Indiana Supreme Court Upholds COVID-19 Immunity for Hospitals in Patient Death Case

JUDGE
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Court Dates Moved in Tippecanoe County Shooting Case

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Clinton County Crash

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close