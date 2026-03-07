2 Critical from Separate Saturday Shootings in Indianapolis

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating separate shootings in the city that left two people in critical condition early Saturday morning.

A man was shot in downtown Indianapolis. Just before 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 40 block of East Washington Street.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and that a person of interest was detained at the scene.

On the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said another person was critically injured after being shot sometime before 2 a.m.

Officers went to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court. Once there, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to IMPD, at least four people were detained at the scene of that shooting.

Both shooting incidents are under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.