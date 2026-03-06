Listen Live
Intoxicated Driver Hauling Strawberries in Bartholomew County Arrested

According to Indiana State Police, a New York man was arrested last Saturday for driving a truck while under the influence, among other changes after a traffic stop in Bartholomew County.

Published on March 6, 2026

Rodney Sanford
Police say a semi was pulling a trailer with strawberries and drove recklessly on I-65 northbound near Columbus, Indiana. The man also nearly hit a guardrail.

Troopers pulled over 64-year-old Rodney W. Sanford and found suspected marijuana, THC gummies, and prescription medications.

Sanford was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, and he faces the following charges:

  • Operating While Intoxicated (Drugs)
  • Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Legend Drugs

The semi and its cargo of strawberries were impounded by 31 Wrecker Service.

