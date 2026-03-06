1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Clinton County Crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person died in a crash in Clinton County early Friday morning that involved multiple vehicles and injured a deputy chief of the Frankfort Police Department.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on State Road 39 between County Line Road and CR 650 S, about five miles south of Frankfort.

According to the Indiana State Police, the driver of a Chevy Malibu was heading south and tried to pass another vehicle when they collided head-on with a vehicle going north.

Another vehicle involved in the crash was being driven by Cesar Munoz, the deputy police chief of the Frankfort Police Department. ISP said Munoz was on duty at the time and tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but was unable to do so.

The driver of the Malibu died in the crash. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will be the one’s to release their identity.

Munoz was reported to be in stable condition when he and another person were taken to a local hospital.

SR 39 was closed in both directions for nearly five hours before reopening at around 9:50 a.m.

Indiana State Police is assisting Clinton County deputies in investigating the incident.