Indy Housing Milestone: 114 Neighbors Moved from Streets to Homes

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A new community-wide model to end unsheltered homelessness is showing results in the Circle City.

The City of Indianapolis and the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP Indy) announced this week that the Streets to Home Indy initiative has successfully moved 114 people from the streets into stable housing since launching in July 2025.

The program marks a shift toward “rapid placement,” prioritizing moving individuals directly from encampments into units with immediate access to mental health services, healthcare, and case management.

Data released through March 3, 2026, reveals a dramatic decrease in the time it takes to secure housing for those living outdoors.

Speed to Housing: On average, the initiative is housing neighbors in just 27 days. Before this coordinated effort, that process typically took between 100 and 150 days.

Stability: 98% of those placed through the program have remained in their homes.

Willingness: Over 90% of unsheltered neighbors engaged by outreach teams said “yes” to the offer of housing and support.

“Streets to Home Indy represents a radical change in the way we are addressing homelessness in our city,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The success of this program is restoring safety, comfort, and dignity to the lives of so many of our neighbors.”

As individuals are housed, the city has been able to close and restore several high-profile encampment sites, including the Former Black Mountain, Tyson Site, and Leonard Street. Once cleared, these areas are cleaned and maintained by the city to prevent further public camping. Officials noted this process is also being applied to non-encampment areas, such as the Downtown corridor.

The initiative is currently in Phase 1, with a goal of housing between 300 and 350 people.

“No one should be living or dying on our streets. That’s a reality we should not accept,” said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, CEO of CHIP Indy. “This progress shows that when Indianapolis works together across sectors with intention, we can reduce unsheltered homelessness in a meaningful way.”

Phase 2, expected to begin in the next 12 to 18 months, will focus on individuals “stuck” in the shelter system, aiming to prevent them from falling back into street homelessness.

Funding and Partnerships

Streets to Home Indy is a public-private partnership powered by $8.1 million in total projected investment. This includes:

$2.7 million from the City of Indianapolis.

$2.7 million from the Housing to Recovery Fund.

$2.7 million currently being raised from philanthropic and corporate donors, including the Lilly Foundation, Elevance Health, and Glick Philanthropies.

Property owners and landlords interested in participating in the initiative are encouraged to visit Streets to Home Indy – CHIP Indy for partnership opportunities.