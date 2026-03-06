6 Kids Arrested in Hancock County for Driving ‘Recklessly’ on E-Bikes

Listen Live
Local

6 Kids Arrested for Driving ‘Recklessly’ on E-Bikes

The McCordsville Police Department detained six kids on Thursday after they were seen performing wheelies and weaving between lanes on their electric bikes.

Published on March 6, 2026

McCordsville Police Department

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Six kids were arrested in McCordsville on Thursday after police said they were riding e-bikes recklessly through town.

According to the McCordsville Police Department (MPD), multiple calls came in to the Hancock County 911 Center from people saying there was a group of kids riding electric bikes in the roadway who were performing wheelies, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and disregarding traffic signs.

Officers responded to the area of County Road 600 West and County Road 900 North at around 4:45 p.m. and found the kids on the e-bikes weaving between lanes and creating a safety hazard for themselves and the public.

Police estimated the group were riding at around 40 mph at times. McCordsville officers also said the kids refused to stop for them, prompting other police agencies to respond.

Six kids were arrested in total, aged between 13 and 17. No injuries were reported by MPD.

“This incident highlights the importance of safe and responsible operation of electric bikes and other motorized devices on public roadways,” the department said. “Reckless behavior in traffic places not only the riders at risk but also other motorists and pedestrians.”

