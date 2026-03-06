Listen Live
Congressman Rudy Yakym Honors Former Coach Lou Holtz

Published on March 5, 2026

Rudy Yakym
Source: yakym.house.gov/press / yakym.house.gov/press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, Indiana Congressman Rudy Yakym honored former college football coach Lou Holtz on the House Floor.

Holtz died Wednesday at the age of 89. During a career that spanned decades, he led programs at six different universities, most notably a championship-winning tenure at Notre Dame. When Yakym was young, his family took him to a Notre Dame hockey game and saw the silhouette of Holtz.

“He walked straight up to me, got down on one knee, stuck out his hand, and said, ‘Hi, I’m Coach Holtz. What’s your name?'” Yakym recalled.

Yakym said that moment taught him a lifelong lesson.

“It taught me that no matter who you are or where you go in life, you’re never too important to say hello to someone that wants your time,” he said.

Yakym added that Holtz was not only a Hall of Fame coach, but an extraordinary person who brought out the best in those around him.

“He got more out of people than they ever believed possible,” Yakym said. “He inspired them to be the best that they could be, and he set a high standard of excellence that the people around him could only hope to achieve.”

Yakym noted that he and his wife, Sallyann, are keeping the Holtz family in their prayers. He ended his tribute by thanking Holtz for his influence on the South Bend community, finishing with a, “Go Irish.”

