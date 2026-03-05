President Trump Removing Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

WASHINGTON — Kristi Noem is touting her achievements after being fired as Homeland Security Secretary.

Speaking at a conference in Nashville today, Noem went through the number of dangerous criminals her department got off the streets and other accomplishments.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin will replace her at the end of the month, and Mullin told reporters that he found out the news shortly before they did. Trump said Noem has served the U.S well and will become Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, a new initiative in the Western Hemisphere, that’s set to be announced on Saturday.