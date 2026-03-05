Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Honoring a Legacy: Remembering the Impact of Coach Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame Leprechaun Father Andrew Budzinski remembers Lou Holtz as a man of faith, humility, and genuine kindness.

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Today, Casey and Jim were joined by Father Andrew Budzinski, a man with a unique perspective on the life and legacy of beloved Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz. As the former Notre Dame Leprechaun, Father Andrew had the privilege of meeting Coach Holtz on several occasions and witnessing firsthand the impact he had on countless lives.

One of the most striking aspects of Coach Holtz’s character was his unwavering commitment to his faith. As Father Andrew notes, “He talked about the Blessed Virgin Mother Mary all the time, and I remember hearing that as a kid, and you know, even though he was the football coach, because he said something like that, it just emphasized the point that Notre Dame is really about our faith more than football.” This emphasis on faith was just one aspect of Coach Holtz’s character that inspired those around him.

Father Andrew also shares a personal anecdote about meeting Coach Holtz, recalling, “I called his office and I said, could I meet with you? I spoke to his secretary, Could I meet with Coach Holtz? And she says, what about? Then I had to come up with a reason, and I said, well, I want to talk about the pep rallies and things like that. And he welcomed me into his office and he took about a half hour just to talk to me.” This kind of generosity and willingness to listen is a hallmark of Coach Holtz’s character, and it’s a quality that has inspired countless people over the years.

As we reflect on Coach Holtz’s legacy, it’s clear that his impact extends far beyond the football field. He was a man of faith, a devoted family man, and a leader who inspired those around him to strive for excellence. As Father Andrew notes, “He was a really consistent man. I don’t think he was really misunderstood. I think he was just so consistent in everything he did that you really saw, you really got what you saw.” This consistency and integrity are qualities that we can all learn from, and they’re a big part of what made Coach Holtz such an effective leader.

You can listen to the full interview here:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
IMPD arrest
Local  |  Staff

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for January Shooting on Indy’s East Side

Samuel Erh
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Student Charged After Police Find Hundreds of Explicit Files on Phone

spring forward banner with paper clock with paper flowers and butterflies
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Doctor Discusses Health Effects of Daylight Saving Time

Dustin "Dusty" Turner and family
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Man Convicted of Murder Released from Virginia Prison After Parole Decision

Indiana National Guard
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Questions Loom Over Future of At-Risk Youth as State Shuts Down HYCA

Trump
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana’s Role in National Push to Protect Power Bills

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Rain Continues Across Indiana Through Friday

Healthcare Worker Administering Vaccine to Child
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning

Education policy Concept. Illustration with Icons Keywords and Arrows
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana BOE Approves New School Accountability Model

Miller's Towing
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Attorney for Family of Mason Alexander Charged with Felony Theft

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Minnesota at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota on Senior Night 77-47, Alexis Scores 23

Judge gavel hammer on wooden table with textbooks background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Convicted of Murder from 2023 Shooting

Ryland Reaves
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IU Student Charged with Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

Darren Vogt
Local  |  renuka2015bajpai

Vogt Launches State Senate Bid with Government Audit Plan

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close