Honoring a Legacy: Remembering the Impact of Coach Lou Holtz

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Today, Casey and Jim were joined by Father Andrew Budzinski, a man with a unique perspective on the life and legacy of beloved Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz. As the former Notre Dame Leprechaun, Father Andrew had the privilege of meeting Coach Holtz on several occasions and witnessing firsthand the impact he had on countless lives.

One of the most striking aspects of Coach Holtz’s character was his unwavering commitment to his faith. As Father Andrew notes, “He talked about the Blessed Virgin Mother Mary all the time, and I remember hearing that as a kid, and you know, even though he was the football coach, because he said something like that, it just emphasized the point that Notre Dame is really about our faith more than football.” This emphasis on faith was just one aspect of Coach Holtz’s character that inspired those around him.

Father Andrew also shares a personal anecdote about meeting Coach Holtz, recalling, “I called his office and I said, could I meet with you? I spoke to his secretary, Could I meet with Coach Holtz? And she says, what about? Then I had to come up with a reason, and I said, well, I want to talk about the pep rallies and things like that. And he welcomed me into his office and he took about a half hour just to talk to me.” This kind of generosity and willingness to listen is a hallmark of Coach Holtz’s character, and it’s a quality that has inspired countless people over the years.

As we reflect on Coach Holtz’s legacy, it’s clear that his impact extends far beyond the football field. He was a man of faith, a devoted family man, and a leader who inspired those around him to strive for excellence. As Father Andrew notes, “He was a really consistent man. I don’t think he was really misunderstood. I think he was just so consistent in everything he did that you really saw, you really got what you saw.” This consistency and integrity are qualities that we can all learn from, and they’re a big part of what made Coach Holtz such an effective leader.

You can listen to the full interview here: