Indiana Man Convicted of Murder Released from Virginia Prison After Parole Decision

Source: Dusty Turner Coalition for Justice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An Indiana man has been released from a Virginia prison after serving 30 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit.

Dustin “Dusty” Turner, a native of Bloomington, was granted parole by the Virginia Parole Board in a 3-2 decision back on Jan. 7. On Thursday morning, the former Navy SEAL trainee was released from the Virginia facility, greeted by his family and others who advocated for his release.

Turner had been incarcerated since 1995 for the killing of 21-year-old Jennifer Evans, a pre-med student from Georgia who was abducted and murdered outside a Virginia Beach nightclub. Evans’ body was found nine days after she was reported missing in June of that year.

In 1996, Turner and Billy Joe Brown were convicted of the murder of Evans. Turner received an 82-year sentence, while Brown, a fellow Navy SEAL trainee, got 72 years.

Turner’s charges were first-degree murder and abduction with intent to defile. He admitted to police in helping Brown hide Evans’ body, but always claimed that he was not the one who killed her.

Brown originally said that both of them participated in killing Evans. However, in 2002, he took sole responsibility for the murder.

The Virginia Parole Board vacated Turner’s murder conviction for the lesser charge of accessory to the crime, which carried up to one year. Turner remained in prison until this year. The Virginia Parole Board denied his parole requests in 2020 and 2024, then granted parole in 2026.

Source: Virginia Parole Board

During the parole board hearing, Turner expressed his “profound sorrow” for Jennifer Evans and her family. He said he was remorseful for his actions and that Jennifer’s murder “haunts me every day.”

The “Friends and Family of Jennifer Evans” released the following statement after Turner’s release:

“The Parole Board’s split decision comes as a disappointment to us, as we are forced to revisit some of the most painful moments of our lives. Our hope is that this 30-year-long legal battle will be put to rest, and Jennifer’s memory be honored in a way that is respectful, dignified, and lasting. We ask for privacy as we come to terms with this new reality.”

As a condition of his release, Turner cannot have contact with Evans’ family or friends.

Advocates for Turner continue to seek full exoneration and support to clear his name.