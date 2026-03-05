Listen Live
Indianapolis Doctor Discusses Daylight Saving Time

Indianapolis Doctor Discusses Health Effects of Daylight Saving Time

Published on March 5, 2026

spring forward banner with paper clock with paper flowers and butterflies
Source: AngelicaMari79 / Getty

STATEWIDE–Hoosiers will have to get ready to “spring forward” at 2 am on Sunday March 8 due to daylight saving time. One Indianapolis doctor breaks down how this time of year can have negative health impacts on people and what to do about it.

“We see a lot of children undergo significant sleep challenges during this period,” said Dr. Harish Rao, Associate Director of the Pediatric Sleep Program at Riley Hospital for Children.

Rao says if people don’t manage their sleep well leading up to Sunday morning, they can lose up to either two or three hours of sleep the following week. He’s seen children with autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit disorder really struggle with the one hour loss of sleep.

“The change in the time and loss of their sleep can drastically affect their attention span and mood functioning,” said Rao.

He says daylight saving time and “springing forward” has sometimes had a negative impact on people’s cardiovascular health too if it isn’t managed properly.

Rao recommends that you try to get yourself in a regular sleep pattern both before Sunday and after Sunday. Naps can help.

“Naps in moderations are good or maybe you just take naps that are about 15 to 20 minutes long. You just don’t want to take them too late in the day because then that will affect the next night’s sleep,” said Rao.

Light exposure in the morning helps reset a person’s circadian rhythm.

“And with that, it’s also important not to get too much light exposure at bed time. That’s when we need to be turning off the TV’s and electronics,” said Rao.

It’s important to do everything you can to relax before bed time.

“Stress and overstimulation make it difficult to sleep. Do something relaxing before bed like reading a book or taking a warm bath,” said Rao.

With many school districts across Indiana about to start spring break, Rao is always concerned about children staying up too late and then having a hard time getting back on an appropriate sleep schedule for when school resumes.

“I would suggest that parents keep a similar routine for the children, even if it’s not the exact same. That way it will be easier for them to get back into their school routines once the time comes,” said Rao.

