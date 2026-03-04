Listen Live
Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Coach, Dead At 89

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, passed away at the age of 89.

Published on March 4, 2026

Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz
Source: John Biever / Getty

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, passed away on March 4, 2026, at the age of 89.

Holtz, known for his quick wit and ability to rebuild struggling programs, died surrounded by family in Orlando, Florida.

Holtz’s coaching career spanned 33 seasons, during which he amassed a record of 249-132-7.

He coached at six colleges, including William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina, as well as a brief stint in the NFL with the New York Jets.

However, his tenure at Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996 cemented his legacy.

Under his leadership, the Fighting Irish achieved a perfect 12-0 season in 1988, culminating in a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia to claim the national title.

Known for his discipline and high standards, Holtz transformed Notre Dame into a powerhouse, guiding the team to nine consecutive January bowl games and a school-record 23-game winning streak.

His impact extended beyond the field, as he was revered as a mentor and motivator who inspired players to excel both in football and life.

After retiring from coaching, Holtz became a beloved college football analyst for ESPN and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

His contributions to the sport earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Holtz leaves behind a legacy of excellence, humor, and inspiration that will be remembered for generations.

