Iran, Lone Wolves, Sleeper Cells: FBI Vet Sounds Alarm

Source: Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

As we navigate the complexities of our world, it’s natural to feel a sense of unease. But what can we do to stay safe and informed?

Casey Daniels and Jim Roberts we’re joined by Corey Grass, a former FBI Special Agent with 20 years of experience in counter-terrorism and counter-intelligence. Corey shares his expertise on the most pressing threats facing our country and offers practical advice on how to stay safe and vigilant.

One of the biggest concerns Corey highlights is the threat of sleeper cells, which have made it to the US undetected.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The biggest threat we face in the homeland is sleeper cells that have made it here previously, prior to being detected,” he explains. These cells can be particularly challenging to detect, as they often blend in with the local community and may not have any obvious connections to terrorist organizations.

Corey also emphasizes the importance of being aware of lone wolves, individuals who may be radicalized and plan attacks on their own. The recent shooting in Austin, Texas, is a prime example of this type of threat. “Lone wolves are tough because it’s a small one-man operation, and it’s hard to counter if the information is not being transmitted electronically or through telephones or even in writing,” Corey notes.

In addition to these threats, Corey discusses the role of Iran in using proxies and cyber attacks. While these threats may seem distant, they can have a significant impact on our daily lives.

“It seems like it’s been going on for decades, and I personally haven’t seen that kind of thing happening in the States or here locally,” Corey says.

So, what can we do to stay safe? Corey advises us to be aware of our surroundings and to trust our instincts. “If you see something, hear something, or think something doesn’t seem right, don’t hesitate to reach out to local or federal law enforcement,” he recommends. He also emphasizes the importance of staying informed and being part of a community that looks out for one another.

In this episode, Corey shares his expertise on how to stay safe and vigilant in uncertain times. He offers practical advice on how to identify potential threats and how to respond to them. Whether you’re a concerned citizen or a community leader, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Corey’s insights and learn how to stay safe and informed in our complex world.