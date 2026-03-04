IU Student Charged with Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

Ryland Reaves (Source: Monroe County Jail)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University student has been arrested and charged with child exploitation and possession of child sex abuse material.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ryland Reaves at his dorm in Bloomington last week after getting a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Reaves was found with multiple images of child sex abuse material in his direct messages on X. He admitted to possessing child pornography and sending images to at least one other person.

According to court documents, Reaves also told law police he had CSAM in a “hidden” photo album on his phone and on other apps, including Mega and Telegram.

Reaves has been charged with one count of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony, and two counts of possession of child sex abuse material, a Level 5 felony.

If convicted, Reaves faces up to 12 years in prison. He had an initial hearing in Monroe County on Tuesday.