Vogt Launches State Senate Bid with Government Audit Plan

Standing on the floor of Riverside Manufacturing, conservative businessman Darren Vogt on Tuesday unveiled what he is calling “The Great Hoosier Audit,” a proposal for a comprehensive, independent review of Indiana state government aimed at rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse.

Published on March 4, 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Standing on the floor of Riverside Manufacturing, conservative businessman Darren Vogt on Tuesday unveiled what he is calling “The Great Hoosier Audit,” a proposal for a comprehensive, independent review of Indiana state government aimed at rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse.

In a video announcement released as part of a broader campaign rollout, Vogt said the audit would be conducted by an outside entity and would examine state agencies from top to bottom. The initiative, he said, is designed to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent as intended and to provide greater transparency for Hoosier families.

“I’m committed to ensuring Indiana never becomes like Minnesota, California, or Illinois,” Vogt said in the video. “That’s why I’m announcing my plan for The Great Hoosier Audit.”

Vogt chose the manufacturing facility as the backdrop for his announcement, emphasizing what he described as the fiscal discipline of working families.

“Not in a campaign office, not in front of any fancy backdrop,” he said. “Here, where Hoosiers show up every single day, put in the work, and know exactly where every dollar of their family budget goes. State government needs to work the same way.”

According to Vogt, the proposed audit would go beyond identifying financial inefficiencies. He said it would incorporate artificial intelligence–based fraud detection tools to identify improper payments in real time, increase the number of investigators tasked with uncovering misconduct, and seek tougher penalties for those convicted of defrauding the state.

“The Great Hoosier Audit will do more than highlight problems and concerns,” Vogt said. “This comprehensive plan will deploy AI fraud detection tools to stop cheaters in real time, employ more investigators to root out more bad actors, and implement harsher penalties for those who defraud hard-working Hoosier taxpayers.”

Vogt framed the proposal as a key distinction in his campaign, describing it as “common-sense conservative leadership” and pledging to pursue the audit on his first day in office if elected.

He also drew a contrast with his opponent, Liz Brown, a longtime member of the Indiana State Senate. Vogt said Brown has “never demanded this audit” and “won’t” pursue one.

“Families of District 15 go to work every morning and make every dollar count,” Vogt said. “It’s time their government did the same thing.”

The Great Hoosier Audit will be featured in a paid advertising campaign outlining Vogt’s broader vision for Indiana taxpayers and families.

