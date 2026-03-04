Listen Live
Close
Local

Group of 4 Arrested in Seymour Burglary

Four people were arrested recently in Seymour after police say they broke into a home and stole multiple items.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seymour Police
Seymour Police Department

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Four people were arrested in Seymour after a reported burglary last weekend.

The Seymour Police Department responded to a home on Saturday and found a list of all the items stolen from the home. One officer then told others that he saw the stolen items in a vehicle during a traffic stop the night before.

Police said they later located the suspects from that traffic stop, who led officers to multiple homes where the stolen items were recovered.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against these four people:

Thomas Brooks, 56, of Seymour – One count of burglary and two counts of theft
Jessica Engle, 37, of Seymour – One count of theft
Andrew Schlehuser, 31, of Seymour – One count of burglary and two counts of theft
Freddie Chambers, 37, of Austin – Two counts of theft

All four suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted Seymour police.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Judge gavel hammer on wooden table with textbooks background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Convicted of Murder from 2023 Shooting

Ryland Reaves
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IU Student Charged with Possessing Child Sex Abuse Material

Darren Vogt
Local  |  renuka2015bajpai

Vogt Launches State Senate Bid with Government Audit Plan

Curt Cignetti Gets Award
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Gov. Braun Presents Curt Cignetti with the Sachem Award

Seymour Police
Local  |  Staff

Group of 4 Arrested in Seymour Burglary

Different pronouns in a questionnaire
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Brownsburg Schools to Pay $650K to Former Teacher

Fishers Police Department
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Police Host Record Teen Safety Seminar

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain and Storms Return to Indiana, Especially in the South

Hoosiers Stuck in Middle East
Local  |  WISH-TV

How 2 Hoosiers are Navigating Travels to and from the Middle East

Anthony Wayne Carter
Local News  |  Johnette Cruz

Supreme Court Affirms Life Sentence in Brutal 2023 Columbus Murder

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard
Local  |  Staff

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard Running for Secretary of State as Independent

BlackRock, Inc., American international investment company, company sign outside building headquarters, 50 Hudson Yards, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Councilor Hart Concerned About AES, BlackRock Deal

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

Threats Force AES Indiana to Cancel Community Open House in Indianapolis

crime scene with police tape
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close