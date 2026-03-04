Group of 4 Arrested in Seymour Burglary

Seymour Police Department

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Four people were arrested in Seymour after a reported burglary last weekend.

The Seymour Police Department responded to a home on Saturday and found a list of all the items stolen from the home. One officer then told others that he saw the stolen items in a vehicle during a traffic stop the night before.

Police said they later located the suspects from that traffic stop, who led officers to multiple homes where the stolen items were recovered.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against these four people:

Thomas Brooks, 56, of Seymour – One count of burglary and two counts of theft

Jessica Engle, 37, of Seymour – One count of theft

Andrew Schlehuser, 31, of Seymour – One count of burglary and two counts of theft

Freddie Chambers, 37, of Austin – Two counts of theft

All four suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted Seymour police.