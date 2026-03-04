Listen Live
Close
Local

Fishers Police Host Record Teen Safety Seminar

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fishers Police Department
Source: Fishers Police Department / Fishers Police Department

*Story originally from WISH-TV*

FISHERS, Ind. — Following the tragic disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee, the Fishers Police Department hosted a standing-room-only internet safety seminar on Tuesday, marking the largest attendance in the program’s 15-year history.

The seminar was strictly for adults, as officers worked to equip parents with high-tech “detective” skills to protect their children from online predators.

To ensure children cannot develop “workarounds,” police asked that certain technical demonstrations remain off-camera. However, the session focused on teaching parents how to:

  • Identify and locate “ghost” or hidden apps.
  • Access secret photo vaults on mobile devices.
  • Monitor encrypted messaging apps that predators use to bypass traditional surveillance.

“Just like we wouldn’t leave our doors and windows wide open at our homes, why would we do that on the internet?” said Sgt. Angela Ellison. “That’s what we’re doing when we give our kids a device with no parental guidance.”

The urgency of Tuesday’s meeting was fueled by the loss of Hailey Buzbee, a Hamilton Southeastern High School student who went missing in January. Her remains were later discovered in Ohio, a case that has shaken the Fishers community and heightened fears regarding online safety.

Sgt. Ellison noted the “disheartening” reality that while the department has offered these sessions for over a decade, attendance has historically been low—including a session last August where no one showed up.

“Regardless of how great you think you’re doing as a parent, or how great you think your kids are, that potential [for danger] is out there,” Ellison warned.

Red Flags and Expert Advice

Detectives shared startling data, noting they have worked with victims as young as 2 years old. They urged parents to look for specific red flags, such as:

Platform Hopping: Be wary if an “online friend” asks a child to move the conversation from a public social media site to an encrypted app.
The “Met in Person” Rule: Children should be taught to only accept friend requests from people they have physically met in the real world.
Early Intervention: Safety conversations should start as soon as a child is given a device.

For those who could not attend Tuesday’s record-breaking event, the Fishers Police Department has scheduled two additional sessions:

Monday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at the Fishers Police Department. Parents are encouraged to attend to learn the latest methods for keeping their households safe in an increasingly digital world.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Different pronouns in a questionnaire
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Brownsburg Schools to Pay $650K to Former Teacher

Fishers Police Department
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Police Host Record Teen Safety Seminar

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain and Storms Return to Indiana, Especially in the South

Hoosiers Stuck in Middle East
Local  |  WISH-TV

How 2 Hoosiers are Navigating Travels to and from the Middle East

Anthony Wayne Carter
Local News  |  Johnette Cruz

Supreme Court Affirms Life Sentence in Brutal 2023 Columbus Murder

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard
Local  |  Staff

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard Running for Secretary of State as Independent

BlackRock, Inc., American international investment company, company sign outside building headquarters, 50 Hudson Yards, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Councilor Hart Concerned About AES, BlackRock Deal

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

Threats Force AES Indiana to Cancel Community Open House in Indianapolis

crime scene with police tape
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

SWITZERLAND-MUSIC-POLICE
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Global Music Icon Sting Brings Big Hits and Big Energy to Indianapolis This October

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  John Herrick

How the Situation in Iran is Affecting Indiana Gas Prices

Marion VA Medical Center fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion VA Center Fire Caused $20 Million in Damages

Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Plainfield Man Who Vandalized Local Church Sentenced

Indiana Donor Network
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rejected Lungs Revived in Indy: A U.S. First Saves Local Man

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close