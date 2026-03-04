Fishers Police Host Record Teen Safety Seminar

Source: Fishers Police Department / Fishers Police Department

*Story originally from WISH-TV*

FISHERS, Ind. — Following the tragic disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee, the Fishers Police Department hosted a standing-room-only internet safety seminar on Tuesday, marking the largest attendance in the program’s 15-year history.

The seminar was strictly for adults, as officers worked to equip parents with high-tech “detective” skills to protect their children from online predators.

To ensure children cannot develop “workarounds,” police asked that certain technical demonstrations remain off-camera. However, the session focused on teaching parents how to:

Identify and locate “ghost” or hidden apps.

Access secret photo vaults on mobile devices.

Monitor encrypted messaging apps that predators use to bypass traditional surveillance.

“Just like we wouldn’t leave our doors and windows wide open at our homes, why would we do that on the internet?” said Sgt. Angela Ellison. “That’s what we’re doing when we give our kids a device with no parental guidance.”

The urgency of Tuesday’s meeting was fueled by the loss of Hailey Buzbee, a Hamilton Southeastern High School student who went missing in January. Her remains were later discovered in Ohio, a case that has shaken the Fishers community and heightened fears regarding online safety.

Sgt. Ellison noted the “disheartening” reality that while the department has offered these sessions for over a decade, attendance has historically been low—including a session last August where no one showed up.

“Regardless of how great you think you’re doing as a parent, or how great you think your kids are, that potential [for danger] is out there,” Ellison warned.

Red Flags and Expert Advice

Detectives shared startling data, noting they have worked with victims as young as 2 years old. They urged parents to look for specific red flags, such as:

Platform Hopping: Be wary if an “online friend” asks a child to move the conversation from a public social media site to an encrypted app.

The “Met in Person” Rule: Children should be taught to only accept friend requests from people they have physically met in the real world.

Early Intervention: Safety conversations should start as soon as a child is given a device.

For those who could not attend Tuesday’s record-breaking event, the Fishers Police Department has scheduled two additional sessions:

Monday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at the Fishers Police Department. Parents are encouraged to attend to learn the latest methods for keeping their households safe in an increasingly digital world.