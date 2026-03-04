Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/4/26: Hegseth, Banks, Caine

Tony Katz: Hegseth, Banks, Caine

Published on March 4, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Pete Hegseth gives update

Tony’s conversation with Senator Jim Banks yesterday regarding Iran

It’s psychological warfare for those left in power in Iran

Hegseth punching the Europeans in the face

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Mrs. Columbo 

Razin Caine comments

