Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/4/26: Hegseth, Banks, Caine
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Pete Hegseth gives update
Tony’s conversation with Senator Jim Banks yesterday regarding Iran
It’s psychological warfare for those left in power in Iran
Hegseth punching the Europeans in the face
What’s that TV Theme Song? Mrs. Columbo
Razin Caine comments
More from WIBC 93.1 FM