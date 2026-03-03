Listen Live
Threats force AES Indiana to Cancel Open House in Indianapolis

Threats Force AES Indiana to Cancel Community Open House in Indianapolis

Published on March 3, 2026

AES indiana
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana has canceled a community open house at an Indianapolis YMCA “due to threats,” a Tuesday afternoon email to the news media said.

The email did not give any details about the threats. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it’s not been informed of any threats against AES Indiana or the YMCA.

Mallory Duncan, director of communications at AES, told News 8 by phone that violent threats were made on social media. They did not impact operations at its headquarters are on the southeast quadrant of Monument Circle.

A representative at OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA, 5315 Lafayette Road, said by phone that the facility was not closed and would remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting, as advertised by AES on social media, was to allow people “to speak one-on-one with our team, ask questions, and get clear, straightforward information about your electric service.”

Formerly Indianapolis Power & Light, AES Indiana has over 50,000 electricity customers in Marion County and some surrounding communities.

The email to news media said, “The safety of our people, community partners, and customers in attendance is our number one priority.”

The community open house scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday was the first of three scheduled by AES. The first open house came a day after AES announced the utility would be sold to a group of global investment firms in a multibillion-dollar deal.

The two other open house are scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. March 10 at Frederick Douglass Family Center, 1616 E. 25th St., and March 11 at Decatur Township School for Excellence, 5106 S. High School Road.

AES indiana
