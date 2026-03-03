Colts Place Transition Tag On Daniel Jones, Creating Indecision For Alec Pierce

Colts placed $37M transition tag on QB Jones, allowing him to test free agency.

Colts unable to tag WR Pierce, who may be top free agent WR available.

Colts must decide whether to match any offers for Jones and Pierce.

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – If Colts fans were looking for some clarity on the futures of Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce on Tuesday, they didn’t get much.

The Colts did place a $37 million transition tag on Jones, giving the quarterback the opportunity to pursue other potential contracts next week, if he’d like, with Indy still retaining the rights to match any offer sheet. If Jones were to get such an offer and leave for another team, the Colts would receive zero draft compensation in return.

With Tuesday’s tag deadline news, that means the Colts can’t place a tag on Alec Pierce. The team has a week left to get a long-term deal done with Pierce, or the home-run hitting receiver will hit free agency as perhaps the top wideout on the open market.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a perfect world, the Colts will still get long-term deals done with both, as they decided to run it back in 2026 to try and replicate what they had with Jones and Pierce in having a historic offensive start.

The risk/reward from Tuesday’s move centers on the Colts giving Joens a tag that is $6 million less than the franchise tag, which would have kept the quarterback in Indy. Going cheaper on Jones, for now, could come in handy as the Colts try to extend Pierce, plus make a notable splash or two in the defensive front during free agency.

But Tuesday’s news also means there’s a possibility that either, or both, players aren’t back in Indy next season.

Now, comes a question of if the $37 million one-year transition tag by the Colts is the highest Jones will get or if that’s just the floor for his market. Given Jones is coming off a torn Achilles in less than a year, one would think his market won’t have gobs of suitors, but the available free agent quarterbacks in ’26 is a pretty shallow pool.

If the Colts want, they can still negotiate a long-term deal with Jones, or hope no one puts in an offer sheet for the veteran QB, allowing him to play in 2026 on the one-year deal at $37 million.

The Minnesota Vikings is one team to keep an eye on in regards to handing Jones a notable offer sheet. Indications are the Vikings actually offered Jones more money than the Colts last offseason, but Jones wisely chose Indy, believing he had an easier path to gain the starting job there.

The Colts bypassing a tag usage on Pierce means they better be ready to compete on the open market for his coveted services.

From end of last season, the expectation is the Colts wanted both Jones and Pierce back this offseason, with the respective player parties having some mutual interest in that, too.

But does any of this uncertainty with Jones impact Pierce’s decision to return to Indy? Both players have expressed a want to in having the other alongside him moving forward.

What Tuesday brought is the Colts saying ‘we like you Daniel Jones, but not enough to retain you under any circumstances.’

That’s understandable given Jones’ injury and inconsistency history, but also playing with fire a bit given the Colts lack of other options.

If both Jones and Pierce are to get massive offers in the coming week, how will the Colts respond?

Will they call the bluff of the Jones camp thinking there’s more out there? Or will they match that offer, no matter what?

The legal tampering period begins Monday at Noon. That’s when Jones will start to see what his market is. And if the Colts have yet to get a deal done with Pierce by then, the league’s top home run hitter will start to see how robust his suitors will be.

And the waiting continues for the Colts to get answers on two of their most important 2026 pieces.

Colts Place Transition Tag On Daniel Jones, Creating Indecision For Alec Pierce was originally published on 1075thefan.com